Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, 15, celebrates Kentucky Derby in rare photos

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, made her annual, rare appearance on her father’s Instagram to celebrate the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

On Saturday, May 7, Larry Birkhead posted a series of photos on Instagram with his 15-year-old daughter, who he shared with the late Smith. While Birkhead has been raising his daughter away from the spotlight, the two have a decade-long tradition of attending the Kentucky Derby together as father and daughter.

For their annual family photo at the Derby, Dannielynn donned a cute multi-color printed dress, made complete with a scalloped hem and sleeves. Her pastel open-toed platform sandals perfectly coordinated with the dress, as did her bright yellow eyeshadow and blue and yellow fascinator.

Birkhead wore a light grey suit and white shirt to the event, spicing up his look with a bit of color through his orange, yellow, and blue paisley tie.

“Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year’s @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!” Birkhead wrote in the caption.

Along with two photos posing with his daughter, in the last slide of the carousel, he shared an old snap of Smith giving her best pout for the camera.

“Saw this pic of Anna and thought Dannielynn looked like her twin!” he added in the caption.

The evening before the Derby, Birkhead and Dannielynn attended the Barnstable Brown Gala together, posting two photos of the duo in their chic ensembles on Instagram. While Birkhead looked dapper in his black suit with a black-and-white polka tie, his daughter’s outfit was a blast from the past.

The teenager wore an oversized black pantsuit with her white shirt cuffed on the outside of the jacket. Tying the look together was a large black perforated belt, a black tie, and a black cap.

“Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala,” Birkhead wrote in the caption, sharing the backstory behind his daughter’s look. “It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity. Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight. Next up the @kentuckyderby then taking Dannielynn to her first @janetjackson concert.”

That evening, Birkhead and Dannielynn were able to meet Janet Jackson at the gala, posing for a photo together as all three smiled for the camera.

“What a night! Dannielynn got to meet @janetjackson at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, while wearing Janet’s outfit that she wore to the same party in 2003,” Birkhead wrote. “Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit. She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us.”

In February, Birkhead shared a touching tribute to his former partner on the 15th anniversary of her death at age 39. On Instagram, he shared a black and white photo of him and Smith as they embraced one another.

“She was truly one of a kind,” he wrote of the late model. “She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage. Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out.”

He continued, adding, “Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna’s fans for helping keep her memory alive.”