Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter enjoys night out with dad Larry Birkhead at Duran Duran show

Dannielynn Birkhead enjoyed a blast from the past with her dad, Larry Birkhead, this Father’s Day.

Dannielynn, 16, who is the daughter of Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith, went to a Duran Duran concert with her dad, who celebrated the day by posting a picture of them at the show on Instagram, along with a throwback photo of him with his daughter.

“Having a great Father’s Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert,” he captioned the photos.

“I’ve been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there! Of course we had to get here first, well because I’m old,” he added, along with the hashtags #happyfathersday and #oldschoolnewschool.

The father and daughter also went old school in July 2022 when they attended a Janet Jackson concert and got to meet the music legend afterward.

Dannielynn, who turned 16 last September, was also honored by her father earlier this month when she wrapped up her junior year of high school.

“Dannielynn finished 11th grade and maintained honor roll through some challenging times we had taking care of my Mom before she passed away. I am so proud!” he wrote in part on Instagram.

Dannielynn was 5 months old when her mother died from an accidental overdose in 2007. Birkhead marked the 15th anniversary of Smith’s death in February 2022 in a since-deleted Instagram post, noting how her legacy lives on in Dannielynn.

“Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage,” Birkhead wrote.

“Thanks to Anna’s fans for keeping her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole.”