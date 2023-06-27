Ali Manno’s son discovers pic of her and former ‘Bachelorette’ fiancé: ‘Mom, look at that!’

Ali Manno's son made an adorable, albeit confusing discovery when he looked for a photo of his mom.

"I guess I have some explaining to do," the former "Bachelorette" star captioned a June 27 TikTok video of her 5-year-old son, Riley Manno.

In the video titled "POV your 5 year old discovers you once got engaged on reality TV," Riley Manno exclaimed, "Mom, look at that!" pointing to a tablet screen flashing a photo of Ali Manno and her former fiancé, Roberto Martinez.

“What did you ask Alexa for, buddy?” asked Ali Manno.

“Show me a picture of mom,” he answered.

In 2010, Ali Manno (formerly Ali Fedotowsky) got engaged to Martinez, an insurance agent during the Season 6 finale of "The Bachelorette." The following year, the couple broke up. In 2017, Ali Manno married podcast host Kevin Manno and they share Riley Manno and daughter Molly, 6.

In Ali Manno’s TikTok video, she asked her son, “Did you say Ali Manno?” while Kevin’s chuckled in the background asking, “Ali and Roberto?”

"Yeah, Ali Manno," said Riley Manno.

Ali Manno (then Ali Fedotowsky) got engaged to Roberto Martinez during the 6th season of "The Bachelorette." Rebecca Sapp / WireImage

"Guys, say bye to Alexa," said Kevin Manno as he unplugged the device with a smile, prompting a cute protest from his son. "I'm just kidding," said his dad.

Although a moment like this may be inevitable, it seems like Ali Manno is more than prepared to answer questions about her stint on reality TV.

In 2017, when People asked if she would let her daughter watch her "Bachelorette" season one day, she answered, "Oh, my God, yeah. Of course I’ll let her watch it."

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on the set of Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 10, 2020 in Universal City, California. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

"I don’t think she’s going to want to watch my season!" said Ali Manno. "She’ll be like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to watch you make out with like all these guys.'"

Kevin Manno and Ali Fedotowsky depicted with their daughter Molly in 2019. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Ali Manno added that she would "definitely" support her daughter if she wanted to follow in her "Bachelorette" footsteps as an adult.

The mom did stall about letting her daugther watch her compete for Jake Pavelka's heart on Season 14 of "The Bachelor."

"I was a little catty at times on that,” she told People. “Maybe I’d let her watch it and say, ‘Don’t do what Mommy did. This is to teach you what’s wrong, and this is what you should do instead!'"