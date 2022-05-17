Britney Spears' fiancé speaks out after pregnancy loss, shares message of hope

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who experienced a pregnancy loss earlier this month, are feeling lifted up by their fans.

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” Asghari, 28, shared on his Instagram story. “It’s hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

“We will be expanding our family soon,” the personal-trainer-turned-actor added.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears experienced an early miscarriage. samasghari / Instagram

On Saturday, the 40-year-old pop star and Asghari announced in a joint statement on Instagram that they lost their “miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” they wrote. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”

Spears shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She and the dancer were married for nearly three years before finalizing their divorce in 2007.

The singer revealed in April that she was expecting her third child after she and Asghari returned from vacationing in Hawaii.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnancy silly!!!’" Spears wrote on Instagram. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Spears and Asghari, who met in 2016, got engaged in September 2021. Asghari revealed on Mother's Day that a wedding date "has been set."

