Britney Spears raves about son Jayden’s musical talent: ‘His gift scares me’

Britney Spears, 40, is getting candid about life at home with her kids, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

"My 2 sons are geniuses !!!" Spears wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "Jayden can play jazz 🎷 and literally anything on the piano 🎹 !!!"

"His gift scares me," she continued. "We watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues ... it's scary how good he is but he said the other day. 'Mamma it's the thoughts I think too much' ... I was like, 'NOOOOOOO !!! Don't be me ever please God, no.'"

Spears shares her two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In September 2021, she celebrated both of her boys' birthdays by giving them a sweet shoutout on Instagram.

"My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things," she said at the time. "I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men 🤷🏼‍♀️😂🥺 !!!"

Spears explained that she threw a "small party" for her kids and got them both the "coolest ice cream cakes."

The "Gimme More" singer noted that she sometimes gets emotional when she thinks about how big her boys have become.

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!!" she wrote. "They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome 🥰🥰🥰 !!!"

Spears added that she's happy to be a mom to Jayden and Sean. Along with the post's caption, she shared a quote graphic that said, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son."

"I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼," she wrote. "And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much 😈❤️😈 !!!"

Although Spears rarely shares photos of her children, she did post a snap of her, Jayden and Sean standing in the middle of a field in March 2021.

In her caption, she noted how "crazy" it is "how time flies" because her "boys are so big now."

In the photo, Jayden and Sean were about as tall as their mother. Spears, who wore a dark top and pink shorts, dressed casual alongside her boys who both wore white shirts, dark jeans and sneakers.

"I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!" Spears wrote. "Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"

At the end of her caption, Spears joked that she doesn't "feel left out" in the family anymore because her kids are finally letting her post pictures of them on Instagram.

"I’m gonna go celebrate," she joked. "Oh s--- I guess cool moms don’t do that ... Ok I’ll just read a book instead 🤷🏼‍♀️📚🤣 !!!!"