Mindy Kaling celebrates birthday with new photo of daughter Katherine

Happy birthday to Mindy Kaling!

The actress, writer and producer turned 41 on Wednesday, and she marked the occasion by giving fans and followers on Instagram a big treat — a brand-new glimpse of her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine.

“A very special birthday morning breakfast,” Kaling wrote in the caption.

While Katherine’s face isn’t visible in the photo, that’s no surprise. Kaling has remained protective of her little girl’s privacy since welcoming her to the world in December 2017. But even obscured peeks of Katherine are rare, and this latest one couldn’t be cuter.

In the shot, the toddler, dressed in a pink summery frock with matching hair bow, takes her mother’s hand and escorts her to the backyard birthday festivities.

And it’s just as sweet as the last pic of Katherine that Kaling shared.

Last month, in honor of Mother’s Day, the “Late Night” star posted another shot of her pride and joy in a different adorable dress and bow combo.

But for those who think two photos in two months might mean the mom is relaxing her guarded stance about public access to her daughter, think again.

“I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff really private,” Kaling told The New York Times last year.

In fact, she still hasn’t revealed the identity of Katherine’s father, and in that same interview, she explained why fans will have to wait quite awhile before she does.

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she said plainly.