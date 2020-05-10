Mindy Kaling shares rare photo of daughter Katherine, 2, to celebrate Mother's Day

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her third Mother’s Day with her two-year-old daughter, Katherine Swati Kaling, in style. (Her middle name is in honor of Kaling’s mother, who passed away in 2012.)

The 40-year-old actress and producer shared a sweet post on Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the occasion, posting a rare snap of her daughter. Kaling took a page out of Katie Holmes’ book, keeping her daughter’s life private by including only a shot of the back of her head while she ran towards her mom.

“Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now,” the actress captioned the mother-daughter photo. “It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I’d love to hear! #MothersDay."

Kaling has joked in the past about her decision to keep Katherine’s life private. That means, even on her social media accounts, glimpses of her daughter are few and far between and never include her face.

“People say, ‘Did you even have a baby?’” Kaling joked back in 2018. “I’m keeping her under wraps for now. I would kill someone who said anything about her.”

She fully respects other actresses who post photos of their kids, but Kaling isn’t there yet. “I’m such a worrier — I can’t do that. I’m far too fragile. She’ll be big enough and people will see her. Am I even doing the right thing? Maybe she’ll be mad at me later on but I’ll deal with it then,” she said.

Kaling is proud to be a single-mother to Katherine but has kept it candid since she was born in December 2017.

In a commencement speech at her alma mater, Dartmouth College, the "Never Have I Ever" creator talked about her anxieties as a new mom raising a baby without a partner or the help of her own mother.

"After my daughter was born in December, I remember bringing her home and being in my house with her for the first time and thinking, 'Huh, according to movies and TV, this is traditionally the time when my mother and spouse are supposed to be here, sharing this experience with me,'" she said. "And I looked around, and I had neither. And for a moment, it was kind of scary. Like, 'Can I do this by myself?'"

She continued, “The reality is, I'm not doing it by myself. I’m surrounded by family and friends who love and support me. And the joy I feel from being with my daughter, Katherine, eclipses anything from any crazy checklist."