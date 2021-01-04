Meghan Trainor shares new pic of her baby bump with '6 weeks to go'

The wait is almost over for Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara.

The couple, who just celebrated their second wedding anniversary days ago, only have weeks to go before they welcome their first child to the world — a fact Trainor reminded her fans and followers about on Sunday, when she shared a new photo on Instagram.

The “All About That Bass” singer wrote, “6 weeks to go” — alongside the pic in which she bared her baby bump.

Famous names filled the comments that followed, including Michael Bublé, Nicki Minaj and Paris Hilton, all sending their love — or their love-themed emoji — while fans raved about how “gorgeous,” “stunning” and “radiant” the 27-year-old expectant mother appears in the pic.

Two weeks earlier, Trainor shared another glimpse as she and Sabara, 28, both cradled her baby bump.

“Thank you for giving me the best gift ever,” she wrote in that anniversary post.

As for that “gift,” Trainor and Sabara are expecting a baby boy.

Trainor first shared the news of her pregnancy on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in October.

"It finally happened and we're so excited,” she said at the time.

And the happy news wasn’t a surprise to the pop star, who revealed in November that getting pregnant during quarantine was her goal.

"I was like, 'We're stuck here; let's do the thing we've always wanted to do. Let's make a baby,'" she recalled during a visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” "I was like, 'We're going to get this done; we're doing to do it.' I was so excited. So that was a mission."