Meghan Trainor bares baby bump in anniversary post with husband: 'Best gift ever'

Meghan Trainor celebrated her second wedding anniversary in the sweetest way ever!

The pregnant "All About That Bass" singer showed off her baby bump while cozying up to husband Daryl Sabara in an Instagram pic she posted Tuesday, which was also her 27th birthday.

The couple are expecting their first child, a boy, in February.

The photo, which was shot by Trainor's brother, Los Angeles-based photographer and videographer Ryan Trainor, finds the singer wearing a light blue ensemble in honor of the couple's baby on the way. Her "Spy Kids" star hubby embraces her from behind while giving her a tender kiss on the cheek.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever👶🏼💙🥰," the singer gushed in the caption.

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara in 2018. The couple are expecting their first child in February 2021. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The Grammy winner announced she and Sabara were expecting in October during a surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world," she said. "It finally happened, and we're so excited."

"I do feel like I'm learning new things every single day," she added. "I realized how amazing women are. We're all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy."

In early December, Trainor told Joe Fryer on TODAY she faced a "tiny" challenge during her pregnancy when she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

"Got a little, tiny bump in the road — I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's OK and I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," Trainor shared. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat. It's nice to learn so much about food and health and nice to hear that so many women experienced this."

Trainor had already had concerns about possibly developing the condition. She told TODAY Parents in November she stopped indulging in chips and other cravings after she learned her mom, Kelli, had gestational diabetes.

"I got a trainer, and I stopped eating crap," the singer revealed.

She added that the diagnosis would prevent her from overindulging during the holiday season.

"My husband's worried this year. It's definitely harder with quarantine to be creative at home, and then because we're pregnant, we don't drink, we don't party, we don't celebrate," she said. "And so our next thought was like, OK, food, like let's go in, but now with the gestational diabetes, we have to be like, let's count every carb that we eat.

"At this point I don't know what we can do to celebrate, but I'm gonna be so happy, and I told everyone for my birthday, just give me baby stuff."