Kate Hudson's daughter sings ABCs — and grandma Goldie Hawn can't get enough!

Kate Hudson’s daughter knows singing her ABCs is as easy as 1-2-3.

The “Almost Famous” star posted a video of daughter Rani, 2, singing her ABCs while she accompanied her youngest on the piano.

"And that, ladies and gentleman, is how to sing your ABC’s," Hudson captioned the clip.

Hudson kicked off the song by counting them in and got the ball rolling with some of the first letters before Rani enthusiastically took over by going solo at “h” and singing all the way until the end.

“Now I know my ABCs, next time won’t you play with me?” she belted out as the tune drew to a close and her mom gave her a nice hug and kiss.

The adorable performance won over some pretty famous fans.

“I have no words only inordinate amounts of LOVE,” gushed Rani’s grandmother and Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, who also used the hashtag #RANIROSEROCKS.

“Elvis loved watching this. I think we need to start a mommy band Kate!” Amanda Kloots commented, referring to her son with late husband Nick Cordero.

“😍😍😍😍she’s so cute!” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

“Now my know my ABCS too! Genius,” commented model and actor Cara Delevingne.

Octavia Spencer added a caption with four heart emoji, too.

Hudson shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She is also mother to two sons, Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Rani is already a bit of an entertainer. Earlier this year, she and Hudson danced while eating breakfast. Last year, she also sang “Happy Birthday” to herself when she turned 2.

Who knows what she'll do for an encore after this latest performance?