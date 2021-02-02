Goldie Hawn is the happiest grandma as she carries granddaughter on a walk

Goldie Hawn clearly cherishes her quality time with her grandkids.

The proud grandma, 75, known by her grandchildren as “GoGo,” is seen on a walk while carrying little Rani Rose, the youngest child of Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, in a new video posted on Hudson's Instagram.

“Strong Gogo with 30lbs of love on her back,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

The sweet clip inspired plenty of heart emoji and comments left by some of Hawn’s celebrity friends, including Rita Wilson, who commented, “Oh. My heart!!!” and Sharon Stone, who wrote, “She is a gogo.”

Rani, 2, is the daughter of Hudson and her partner, musician Danny Fujikawa.

The toddler made another cute appearance on social media recently when Hudson shared a video of her and her daughter dancing and singing during breakfast.

Hawn also shared a photo celebrating Rani’s first birthday back in 2019, calling her granddaughter “our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy.”

Hawn has five other grandchildren in addition to Rani: Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9, who are Hudson’s kids from previous relationships, as well as Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 10, and Rio, 7, the children of Hawn’s son Oliver Hudson.

In 2019, the proud grandma shared a goofy pic of Rio striking a silly pose.

"Christmas lunch in Aspen with a chip off the old block!” she captioned the photo. “Happy upside down lunch to everyone everywhere."

She was also on hand for Rio’s preschool graduation in 2017.

“Me and my baby Rio,” she captioned the photo of her and Rio wearing matching flower crowns. “Pre school Graduation day. At last I graduated!!”