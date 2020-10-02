Kate Hudson's daughter, Rani, 2, sings 'Happy Birthday' to herself in cute video

Kate Hudson's daughter, Rani Rose, celebrated her second birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to herself!

Hudson shared a video Friday on Instagram of the cute toddler cheerfully singing the song as she plays with a tower of wooden blocks. Just before she gets to the birthday girl's name, she pauses — and that's when Hudson, off camera, chimes in to say "Rani!"

Once Rani finishes singing, she pretends her blocks are a candle and promptly blows them out. "Yay!" Hudson cheers, laughing.

The 41-year-old actor gushed about her daughter in the caption of her post.

"Spirited lady, bright and verbal. Excited to be a part of all little moments. Squeals with delight at the sight of her tea cups and watches me intently when I put on my makeup," she wrote.

The proud mom also shared that little Rani has discovered "funny faces," and implied that she's inherited her famous family's flair for entertainment.

Rani "loves to know she can make people happy as she scrunches her face and simply says 'funny!'" Hudson wrote, adding that the little girl "sings on key" and dances, too.

Kate Hudson and her mom, Goldie Hawn, in 2015 Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images

"She’s been practicing happy birthday for months, now she gets to take the stage 😉💝," she added.

The "Mother's Day" star shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons, Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In April, Hudson's mom, Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn, shared her own heartfelt birthday message to Hudson.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!! I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you," she gushed on Instagram. "You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!"