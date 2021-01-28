Kate Hudson and her 2-year-old daughter know how to start their day off right!

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Hudson and Rani Rose are seen dancing in their seats while chowing down on scrambled eggs and bacon.

“I love my eggs. Who do you love?” Hudson, 41, sings. “How we eat? Just like this! So good.”

Rani Rose, who is seated in a high chair, agrees with her mom wholeheartedly.

“So good,” the grinning toddler replies.

Hudson captioned the clip, “How we do breakfast.”

The sweet footage racked up millions of views and thousands of comments, including one from Octavia Spencer.

"Lil cutie pie," the Oscar winner wrote.

Hudson shares Rani Rose with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. She is also mom to Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9, from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

Though the "Almost Famous" actor loves her morning jam sessions with Rani Rose, she admitted that she has found the COVID-19 epidemic challenging as a parent.

“I wanna be, like, ‘Yeah, it’s so great and… we’re figuring it out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there’s days that I have to remind myself to be grateful,” Hudson told TODAY’s Willie Geist earlier this month. “I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place. And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!’”

But then Hudson takes a deep breath and remembers she's lucky.

As she told Willie, "I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones, and we just gotta stay in for a bit."