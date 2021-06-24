Julia Roberts' son Henry turned 14 last week, and dad Danny Moder is proud.

Moder shared a sweet post of Henry skateboarding to Instagram on Thursday. It's a rare photo for the couple, who are quite private with their family life.

"Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry," he captioned the video.

Roberts and Moder, a cinematographer, are parents to Henry and their 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Roberts and Moder met on set of the 2000 film "The Mexican," according to People. The couple will reach 19 years of marriage on July 4. Last year the actress celebrated with an adorable Instagram post of her pecking her husband's cheek.

"18 years #heckyes," she captioned the photo.

Though Roberts doesn't post photos of her husband often, she often accompanies the rare clicks with heartfelt captions.

After her Golden Globes loss in 2019, she ended the night with a smooch from her husband and a late night burger. Who needs an award when you've got In-n-Out?

"Fun Night W My Fella. Congratulations to All! And to all a good (burger) night," she captioned the photo.

Two years ago to celebrate Mother's Day, Moder posted a cute selfie in honor of his superhero wife.

"That pretty mama in the middle," he wrote on Instagram. "We love you so much."

Roberts guards her children's privacy carefully. She told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that motherhood has been "amazing."

“You get through it and you figure it out,” she said. “Everybody does, and it’s a trial and error and a whole lot of tears. And it’s amazing. I have three incredible kids, and to think about when they were teeny tiny. It goes so fast.”

