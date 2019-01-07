Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Julia Roberts didn't take home a trophy at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, but she still went home happy thanks to a late-night burger run.

A cute photo posted by the "Homecoming" star showed that she and husband Daniel Moder decided to skip the glitzy afterparties and grab some burgers at a nearby In-N-Out instead.

"Fun Night W My Fella,'' she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations to All! And to all a good ( burger) night."

She and Moder, who have three children, decided to savor their night out at the awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, with some tasty burgers and a late-night smooch in the backseat.

Roberts, 51, was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Amazon's "Homecoming," but Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh took home the award for her work in "Killing Eve."

Julia Roberts received her ninth Golden Globe nomination for her work in Amazon's "Homecoming." Getty Images

Roberts has been nominated for nine Golden Globes in her career and won three of them, most recently in 2000 for her starring role in "Erin Brockovich."

Roberts took home her first Golden Globe for her performance in "Steel Magnolias" in 1989. WireImage

Her style has also evolved over the years since the days of wearing a suit and tie to the Golden Globes in 1990, where she took home Best Supporting Actress for "Steel Magnolias."

Before they tucked into their burgers for a late-night snack, Roberts and Moder enjoyed a Golden Globes ceremony that included Oh's heartfelt comments about diversity, a moving speech by Carol Burnett, and a stunning Best Motion Picture victory by "Bohemian Rhapsody."