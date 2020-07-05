Julia Roberts and husband celebrate wedding anniversary with rare personal pic

Julia Roberts and husband Daniel Moder are celebrating 18 years of marriage!

On Saturday, the actress, 52, posted a sweet and rare selfie with Moder, 51, on Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary, which falls on the Fourth of July.

"18 years #heckyes," she wrote alongside a shot of her planting a smooch on her husband's cheek.

Roberts and Moder, a cinematographer, first met on the set of the 2000 film "The Mexican," according to People. They married two years later and have three children together: Hazel, 15, Phinnaeus, 15, and Henry, 13.

One of the last times the Oscar winner shared a photo of herself and her husband was on Valentine's Day 2019. In the romantic, black-and-white snapshot, which she captioned with tons of heart emojis, she looks lovingly at her husband.

Also last year, to celebrate Mother's Day, Moder honored his superstar wife by posting a candid shot of the whole family.

"That pretty mama in the middle," Moder captioned the picture. "We love you so much."

And in 2019, after Roberts' loss at the Golden Globe Awards, the couple blew off steam together in an all too relatable way — with fast food burgers!

"Fun Night W My Fella," Roberts wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations to All! And to all a good (burger) night."

Back in 2003, a year after Roberts and Moder tied the knot, the "Pretty Woman" star opened up to Oprah Winfrey about how her life had changed.

"I think it's not so much that I'm happier now than ever. It's that I'm more content," she said. "I'm in the harbor of my life. A huge part of it is my marriage. My husband, Danny, has really shined the light for me. Because of being married, I've met people and experienced all these little things that have nurtured my life — not so much changed it, just nurtured it in a way that's astounding."

She also told People in 2017 how excited she gets to see her husband every day.

"I mean, every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!'"