Josh Brolin uses 2-year-old daughter's toilet during potty training session

Josh Brolin found a creative way to try to potty train his daughter!

Brolin, 53, revealed his unorthodox potty training methods for his two-year-old daughter, Westlyn in a hilarious Instagram post on Friday. The “Avengers: Endgame” star shared an Instagram post with two of his parenting techniques, which he described in the caption as, “There’s nothing like the power of example (what to do and what not to do). 😜.”

In the first photo, Westlyn stood proudly with her hands on her head as Brolin squatted over her pink training toilet. The second photo, which demonstrated a physical feat Westlyn should avoid, showed Brolin sideways on the ground with one of his legs in the air as his daughter watched.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Brooke Smith poked fun at the actor, commenting, “Congratulations @joshbrolin on going potty!! 👏👏👏.”

His wife, Kathryn Brolin, even had some fun with her husband in the comments, writing, “Guess that pic of you “working out” on her baby trampoline counts as teaching too….”

Josh and Kathryn began dating in 2013 before tying the knot three years later. The couple has two children together: Westlyn and Chapel Grace. Brolin also has two adult children with his ex-wife Alice Adair, Trevor and Eden Brolin.

Westlyn, or as Broslin affectionately calls her, “Bean,” turned two years old last November. The actor celebrated the occasion accordingly, penning a heartfelt note to his daughter on Instagram.

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin on Feb. 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Bean. In 2 years you have transformed this family. With a look. A plethora of them,” he wrote in part, later adding, “Two years old and your soul shines like you’ve been here a hundreds times before. You have stories that live in your pupils and I will sell out the rest of my days in anticipation of hearing them eventually sculpted through your words and out of your perfectly cherubic face.”

He concluded the touching caption, “We are lucky to know you, little girl: Trevor, Eden, the littler one and Mama galore — we love you like a fiery sunset, like the fish that comes to peek at the surface of the water then dives deep into the reveal of an explosively colorful sea that you understand better than any of us. Papa loves you. Happy Birthday.”

The couple announced last July that they were expecting their second child together, expanding their family once again. They welcomed their “little Christmas evening angel,” Chapel Grace, on Christmas Day last year, announcing the news in joint Instagram posts days later.

In addition to the news that their family grew by one more member, Brolin revealed the sweet story behind his newborn daughter’s name, writing in the caption on Instagram, “Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels.”

“Not being particularly religious, but a God feeling heavily inundating our lives, chapels have always been the sanctuaries where we felt most connectedly free to give thanks,” he continued. “Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt.”