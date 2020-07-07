Josh Brolin's wife, Kathryn, reveals they're expecting — see the pic

Josh and Kathryn Brolin will welcome their second child together later this year.

Fans and followers of the couple learned about the happy news via an Instagram post Tuesday.

“The Brolin’s are a growin’!!” Kathryn wrote in the caption of a photo she shared on her account. “Our little December babe is on the way...”

The pic showed the 32-year-old mom holding their 1-year-old daughter, Westlyn, in her arms and giving the little one a kiss, all while baring her burgeoning baby bump.

The comments that followed the post were filled with congratulations from Hollywood stars, including Zoe Saldana, Brooklyn Decker and … Josh Brolin himself, who proved that it’s never too early for dad jokes.

“Wow. That’s amazing!” the “Avengers: Endgame” actor wrote, adding, “Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Brolin, are expecting a "December babe." Valerie Macon / AFP-Getty Images

While the “December babe” will be the couple’s second bundle of joy together, he or she will be No. 4 for the 52-year-old, who also shares two adult children from his marriage to Alice Adair. As he pointed out during an interview with Us Weekly before Westlyn's arrival in 2018, being a dad is simply a way of life for him.

“I’ve been a parent for so long, since as long as I can remember basically,” he said at the time. “I got out of high school, two years later we had a kid. So I don’t really know life without having kids.”

The veteran film and television star began dating Kathryn, his one-time assistant, in 2013. They wed three years later.