May 28, 2019, 7:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Jessa Seewald (better known to reality TV fans as Jessa Duggar) is following in her large family's footsteps!

On Sunday, May 26, Jessa and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their third child and first daughter, Ivy Jane, into the world.

"We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking, 'Well, I guess we have a change of plans!'" Jessa and Ben wrote on their personal blog.

Three and a half hours later, Ivy came into the world at home, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long, according to the blog. She joins older brothers Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2.

Jessa and Ben Seewald, proud new parents for the third time. TLC

She also was in a bit of a hurry to arrive; according to her parents, she was due on June 5. Both of her brothers were born five days past their own due date, so mama had expected another delay.

"We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers," Jessa and Ben wrote. "She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!" (Spurgeon was almost 10 pounds at birth, Henry nearly 9.)

Ivy turned out to be another kind of surprise: Jessa and Ben were both expecting a boy. But, as Jessa noted on the blog in January, "We would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we've joked that we'd be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things."

Ben Seewald, 24, married Jessa Duggar, 26, in 2014. Her expanded family of 19 children grew on various TLC shows over the years; currently, they appear on "Counting On."

"We're so grateful to God for this precious gift," the delighted parents wrote. "She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!"

Congratulations to the happy family!