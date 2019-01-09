Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The Duggar family continues to grow!

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her hubby, Ben Seewald, are expecting their third child. The "Counting On" stars, who have two sons, Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 23 months, announced the happy news Wednesday on their personal blog.

"We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!" wrote Jessa, 26, who went on to speculate whether their new baby would be a boy or a girl.

"From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!" she wrote. "At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl —though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things."

Ben, 23, also chimed in to reveal how the couple's two boys are handing the news.

"Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit," Ben wrote. "Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!"

Ben added that he and Jessa, who tied the knot in November 2015, understand that a trio of kids means loads more work — so they're turning to friends for best parenting tips.

"We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage!" he wrote, adding, "We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!"

Congrats, Jessa and Ben!