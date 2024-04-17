Jennifer Love Hewitt's newest book gives a rare and creative look at her three children: Autumn, Atticus and Aidan.

Hewitt showcased the cover of the book, “Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical,” with an Instagram post. The cover shows Hewitt sitting with a book and wand while surrounded by her children, who appear to be getting into some magical mischief themselves.

“Here it is! My new baby!” reads the caption of her announcement. “Incredible cover was done by an angel (Vanessa Rivera). I can’t believe how lucky I was to get her for this book! Moms who create magic are special! And she is a magic maker, for sure. Can’t wait for you guys to read it! @benbellabooks.”

Hewitt told E! News that the decision to put her children on the cover was not an easy one to make.

“It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them,” Hewitt said. “But my husband and I felt like we couldn’t really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical.”

Hewitt’s memoir is set to hit shelves on Dec. 10, 2024. According to the book description, the pages will track Hewitt’s effort to honor the legacy of her mother, who died of cancer in 2012, by turning “ordinary life into something magical” for her children.

Hewitt shares her children with her husband, Brian Hallisay, who starred alongside her in the Lifetimes series client "The Client List." Read on for everything we know about their three kids.

Autumn James, 10

In November 2013, Hewitt surprised fans with two announcements at the same time. Not only had she given birth to her first child, a girl named Autumn James, but she had also secretly married her fiancé, Brian Hallisay.

“Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter,” a representative for the actor confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. “Autumn James Hallisay was born on November 26.”

Atticus James, 8

Hewitt gave birth to her and Hallisay's second child in June 2015. In a 2020 interview with People, Hewitt explained why their children's names are so similar.

“We both thought Atticus was a strong name,” she explained. “Autumn and Atticus both have the middle name, James, after Brian’s grandfather. We thought it would be cute for them to share the same initials and middle name.”

Hewitt also shed some light on Autumn’s role as a new big sister after their family welcomed Atticus.

“She is in love with (Atticus) and kisses him most of the day,” she explained. “Her favorite part of the day is snuggling with him. It’s so gratifying to see them developing such a strong bond. My brother has always been an important part of my life and I’m so glad they will always have each other, too.”

Aidan James, 2

Hewitt and Hallisay welcomed their third child, a boy who also shares the middle name James, in the fall of 2021. The actor announced the news with an Instagram post that gave some insight into her two older children's developing sense of humor.

The post featured Hewitt's pregnant belly decorated with sticker eyes and phrases like "Almost cooked" and "It's a boy."

“Well, this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” she wrote in the post. “My belly was a big hit. ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now, back to snuggles and resting.”