Talk about a creative birth announcement!

Jennifer Love Hewitt found the perfect way to reveal that she just welcomed her third child, a son, with her husband, Brian Hallisay.

The "9-1-1" and "Party of Five" actor shared an amusing photo of her baby bump on Thursday and the following caption: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit."

In the shot, Hewitt's belly is decorated with two sets of eyelashes (one blinking and one with an open eye) and the phrases "Almost cooked," "It's a boy" and "9 months."

The 42-year-old's children — Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5 — clearly have a good sense of humor, as does the actor, who appears to have taken the photo while lying in her hospital bed during labor.

The mother of three also announced her baby boy's name in the caption.

"'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor... they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡," she wrote.

Several of the actor's fans pointed out that her newborn shares a name with her on-screen son in the series "Ghost Whisperer." The name is spelled slightly differently (Aidan versus Aiden), but it's fun all the same.

"I love how you named your child Aidan like Melinda’s child in Ghost Whisperer🥺 Congratulations!💓" one fan wrote.

Hewitt first announced her pregnancy, which she said came as a surprise to her and her husband, in May when she shared a photo of herself with the pregnancy test on Instagram.

"Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you," she wrote.

In an interview with People magazine, she revealed that her kids helped her realize that she was pregnant. While the family was watching TV together, an ad for pregnancy tests came on and Atticus told his mom she should get one "in case there's a baby in your belly."

"I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?'" Hewitt said. Little did she know she was actually pregnant!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related: