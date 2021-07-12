Jason Sudeikis' 2 kids make rare appearance when he throws out 1st pitch at Cubs game

Turns out Ted Lasso is a real family man.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character on the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” was joined by his two kids when he threw out the first pitch before Friday’s Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals game at Wrigley Field.

“Be a goldfish,” the Cubs captioned a series of photos on Twitter that featured Sudeikis and his kids, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4, as he threw out the first pitch. Otis and Daisy can be seen wearing Cubs jerseys and hats.

The goldfish line refers to a scene in “Ted Lasso” where Ted encourages one of his players to have a short memory after something goes amiss on the field.

Sudeikis shares Otis and Daisy with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde. These new images follow Wilde sharing pictures of them in April when Otis turned 7.

While the pair may no longer be together, Sudeikis made sure to thank Wilde in March when he won the Critics Choice Award for best actor in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso,” saying it was her idea to make the show. Sudeikis also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the eternally optimistic soccer coach who takes over a struggling soccer team in England.

Since they split, Wilde has been linked to Harry Styles, while Sudeikis has reportedly been canoodling with "Ted Lasso" co-star Keeley Hazell.

“Ted Lasso” returns for a second season July 23.