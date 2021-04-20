'Ted Lasso' returns with season 2 trailer: 'Kindness makes a comeback'

"This year, kindness makes a comeback," according the new season two trailer for "Ted Lasso," and all we can say about that is: SCORE!

Apple TV+ revealed that the second season of the Jason Sudeikis fish-out-of-water comedy will premiere on Friday, July 23, and the trailer gives fans a whole lot to look forward to.

The show features Sudeikis as Lasso, a college football coach sent to the U.K. to oversee a soccer team. He's expected to have no idea what he's doing. But his folksy good charm, unrelenting cheeriness and homemade biscuits quickly win his detractors over — which means this season there will have to be a few new antagonists to try to get under his skin.

Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) upbeat charm wins over even the press. Apple TV / YouTube

Based on the trailer, it seems his team, AFC Richmond, once again can't seem to win many games, but the difference now is they also don't lose them; they're caught in a series of ties. A sports psychologist named Sharon (Sarah Niles) is called in, and she might be the one person immune to Sudeikis' charms (she doesn't even eat sugar, which means his biscuits will not assist in this play).

"Ted Lasso" started out in one of the most unlikely of scenarios: He was a character created by Sudeikis for NBC promotional ads for Premiere League games. He vaulted into the series, which premiered in August 2020 and quickly became a breakout hit; Sudeikis won a Golden Globe for his portrayal earlier this year.

The whole setup may feel fantastical, but it's a balm for those who've maybe watched a few too many dark, depressing, cynical TV series.

You go, Ted! Apple TV / YouTube

"In a time that seems so cynical," show co-developer Bill Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly last November, "to have an optimistic and hopeful show might be of huge value."

We couldn't agree more!

