Olivia Wilde shares rare photos of her kids as son turns 7

You don't get to see very much of the kids, but Mom is sure proud to show them off.
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

We don't get to see much of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' children, but sometimes their parents give us a little peep into their world.

That was the case Thursday, as Wilde, 37, shared two images of her little ones, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4, on Instagram.

One photo was part of her Instagram story and featured a super close-up of Mom smooching Otis on the cheek, with the words "My heart turned 7" followed by a heart emoji:

Wilde shared this photo to celebrate her son, who turned 7 earlier this week.oliviawilde/Instagram

The other showed both blond youngsters, though from the back:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN9tMNRHfeK

They seem to be in some kind of boat, facing across the hull and heading under a stone bridge. Otis' hair is long and tousled while Daisy's is done up in braids, and their locks became a bit of a conversation piece in the comments.

"The hair," British TV presenter Dawn O'Porter commented, adding a heart emoji.

Replied Wilde, "(T)he amount of times I've tried and failed to fake these highlights for myself."

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011-20, announcing their engagement in 2013, but never wed. Since their split last year, Wilde's been rumored to be dating former One Direction member Harry Styles, and Sudeikis has been capturing our hearts on "Ted Lasso."

