May 21, 2019, 3:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

According to the calendar, summer is still a month away, but rising temperatures say otherwise — and so does Hoda Kotb.

The TODAY anchor, who's currently out on maternity leave after welcoming her second daughter, Hope Catherine, to the family last month, has officially declared it summertime.

And she and her girls are celebrating it with sun and fun on the beach.

On Monday night, Hoda shared a sweet pic of her standing on a deck near the shore with Hope cradled in a carrier and 2-year-old Haley Joy standing — and waving — right by mom's side.

"Hello sisters," Hoda wrote in the caption.

TODAY nutrition expert Joy Bauer responded in the comments with one word, "Everything," next to a heart emoji, which perfectly sums up what those girls mean to Hoda.

The beachside getaway caps off a fantastic month for Hoda, a month that included her first Mother's Day as a mother of two.

The occasion came complete with a handmade card from her daughters, a visit from her own mother and sister and a home-cooked meal from her partner, Joel Schiffman.

"The idea that Mother's Day is here and I'm doing more than celebrating my mom — which I've loved and I've done my whole life — the idea that I got Mother's Day cards," she said in a call to TODAY last week, her voice breaking. "The fact that I got Mother's Day flowers ... it's such an awesome feeling."

It made for the perfect day.