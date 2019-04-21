Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 21, 2019, 3:14 PM GMT / Updated April 21, 2019, 3:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

It's a very Happy Easter for Hoda Kotb and her family as she shared her first family photo since baby Hope Catherine came home.

"This is us xo," the TODAY anchor captioned the adorable family photo on Easter morning, referencing the popular NBC television show and her new family of four.

Kotb and longtime partner, Joel Schiffman are parents to Haley Joy, 2, and now Hope Catherine, who they recently adopted.

Of course, no family photo of Hoda's is complete without one of her mother. The co-host of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna shared this sweet photo shortly after:

All of the TODAY anchors have been abuzz with excitement since Hoda shared the happy news earlier this week that Haley Joy is now a big sister. On Tuesday, Hoda called into the TODAY show to reveal the news that she was at home feeding her new daughter.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager paid Hoda and Hope a visit on Tuesday. "She is just in her bliss," Savannah said of her friend Hoda. Later in the week, Al Roker stopped by to meet baby Hope and said he couldn't stop smiling since the visit.

Kotb, 54, posted a reference to her new addition on Instagram earlier this morning, with a quote featuring her new daughter's name.

"There is always hope," read the quote that Kotb posted along with an Easter greeting.

She also shared a photo of her and Haley Joy dyeing Easter eggs with her and Schiffman.

In the sweet picture, Hoda is clearly enjoying her role as mom as she assists Haley Joy with the color selection for her Easter eggs.

Hoda, who became a mom at 52 when she adopted Haley Joy, had hoped for a baby sister for her daughter for a long time, and it appears that now her prayers have been answered! She revealed the story behind her new daughter's name when she called into the show on Tuesday.

"The name came because there are a lot of women out there who are hoping that their day is coming, too, and I know the feeling of it not happening for a long time," she said.

"My heart is, like, exploding," she added.