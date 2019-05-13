Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 5:06 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Home improvement gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a big improvement to Hoda Kotb's life at home — even though they're completely unaware of it.

At least, they were until Monday morning, when the TODAY co-anchor called in to the show and shared a sweet recap of her Mother's Day weekend.

Hoda celebrated a very special Mother's Day this year, with not only her 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, by her side, but also her brand-new bundle of joy, Hope Catherine.

While describing all of the holiday fun — from a home-cooked breakfast courtesy of partner Joel Schiffman to the cutest handmade card you've ever seen — Hoda revealed that she also made an important discovery about "Hope's sleeping pattern" over the weekend.

"You know what puts Hope to bed?" she teased. "It is Chip and Joanna Gaines."

That's right! The dulcet tones of everyone's favorite "Fixer Uppers" put Hope out like a light — and there may be no greater gift to a mother of a 1-month-old than that.

While Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager — and, no doubt, countless fans of the Magnolia duo — responded to that news by remarking that they couldn't imagine going to sleep mid-home-makeover, that's just what Hope does.

Hoda recalled the moment she learned Hope loved the soothing sounds of Chip and Joanna.

"Let me tell you, I put her in the bassinet right by the TV, even though I know you're not supposed to," she said. But the television didn't do a thing for the little one — until Mom changed the channel. "I click on Chip and Joanna — she is out cold!"

Sure, Hope may miss out on the shiplap detailing, the proper placement of a fiddle-leaf fig tree and the subtleties of mixed interior textures that come with the big reveal at the end of the show, but she doesn't miss out on sleep anymore.

"Yeah, I don't know what it is, but I love it," Hoda raved.

Here's hoping Chip and Joanna's 10-month-old son, Crew, finds their voices just as relaxing when nap time rolls around at their residence.

But that extra bit of peace and quiet the former "HGTV" stars gave her was far from Hoda's favorite part of Mother's Day.

The best bit was just being a mom — two times over.

"The idea that Mother's Day is here and I'm doing more than celebrating my mom — which I've loved and I've done my whole life — the idea that I got Mother's Day cards," she said as her voice started breaking. "The fact that I got Mother's Day flowers ..."

It's everything she ever hoped for, and it made for "a great, great day!"