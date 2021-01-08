Hoda Kotb explains why daughter Haley celebrates 2 birthdays

Hoda Kotb says her daughter Haley Joy has a pair of birthdays.

“Haley has two birthdays," she told fourth hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Friday during a chat about her weekend plans. "The day she was born, the day she was born to us.”

In 2017, Hoda announced she adopted Haley, who will turn 4 in February.

“I've loved her ... I think since forever,” she said on TODAY after returning to work.

Hoda adopted another daughter, Hope Catherine, in 2019, and last year she revealed she and fiancé Joel Schiffman have filled out paperwork to adopt a third child.

She certainly loves the little girl who made her a mother.

"This was truly a year when I figured out what mattered. I figured out what love really is," Hoda wrote in an essay at the end of 2017.

"It's the year that I figured out that there's a future ahead, beyond mine, that I care deeply about. This Valentine's Day baby changed everything."

As a mom of two, Hoda is not immune to shortcuts to help celebrate milestones. Case in point: The impromptu birthday party the family will have for Haley this weekend.

“So I did something that was totally lazy. I’m gonna confess it right now,” she told Jenna on Friday.

“So someone at school sent one of those group emails to the parents: ‘Hey, it’s my son’s birthday. Would everyone like to meet in the park?’ Well, it happens to be Haley’s, too. So I’m like ... can I piggyback on that? So, I was like this: ‘Hey, guys! How about a double celebration?’ So now we’re all going to the park. I’m so excited.”

Jenna was certainly on board with Hoda’s plan.

“When I heard it, I was like, ‘That might be my New Year’s resolution: Make things easier for ourselves!' Why do we make everything so hard?” she said.

“You didn’t need to do your own party,” she added.

“We didn’t,” Hoda replied while laughing. “I said: 'Joel, guess where we’re going? The park at 10 a.m. It’s a birthday.'”