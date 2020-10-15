Hoda Kotb says she's filled out paperwork to adopt a 3rd child

Hoda Kotb is ready to expand her family.

The TODAY co-anchor said she and fiancé Joel Schiffman have filled out paperwork to adopt a third child.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Joel and I have had this conversation because — you feel like you get a limited amount of time on Earth and your heart expands, and sometimes you don't realize your heart's ability to expand until you've filled (it), and sometimes you think you're at the top, and then you realize that there's more room," she told "Entertainment Tonight."

"And we wondered, would our family be better with another child? Do we have enough love? Do we have enough time? Will we be a better family? And the answer to all those questions seems to be yes."

Hoda and Schiffman have two daughters, Haley, adopted in 2017, and Hope, adopted in 2019.

Her comments echo remarks she made earlier this month about the possibility of having a third child.

“(We) have had many conversations about it: Can we? Yes. Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes,” Hoda told People magazine. "All the answers seem to say yes. So I think then you just wait and see if it’s meant to be."

Hoda said she knows that the adoption process isn't fully in her hands, though.

"But you can't control how life works. All we can do is put it into the universe and fill out papers and then wait and if it happens wow, you know, that was meant to be," she told “ET.”

"It's like with anything, sometimes things take years, some things never come to fruition, some things take a day, so you just wait and see," she added. "I always feel like it's in God's hands. It's not in mine, so if it's meant to be, we're happy because we have room and we have love. We'll scoot right over, here's some more room over here."

Hoda, whose new book, “This Just Speaks to Me,” came out earlier this week, also hopes she and Schiffman can exchange vows next year after they had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

"If in the next six or eight months it still doesn't look like people are flying or going places, then we'll probably end up doing something in the summertime close by I think," she said.

In August, she told "Entertainment Tonight" that she only wants to tie the knot, without being too focused on a location.

“We're just waiting to see what is what with everything,” she said at the time. “It's just like the show. I don't care where we do it, as long as we do it.”