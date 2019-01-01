Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Today By Brooke Sassman

It was a night of family, friends and fun as the TODAY anchors welcomed 2019!

From New York to California, everyone enjoyed festive celebrations to remember.

The new year is certainly looking bright for Jenna Bush Hager, who celebrated in style with her husband Henry, their daughters Mila and Poppy, sister Barbara and Craig Coyne, Barbara's new husband.

Former First Lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush also joined in!

While we're not sure if the early countdown was more for the youngsters or the adults, we were happy to see the Bush family together after facing the devastating losses of both Former First Lady Barbara Bush and President George H.W. Bush in 2018.

Jenna wrote in her Instagram post, "Happiest New Year—2019 is going to be good!! (PS: does the countdown still count at 8ish?)"

Speaking of family fun, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker headed west to cover the annual Rose Parade, so they spent New Year's Eve together with their loved ones.

Hoda and her boyfriend Joel dined with Al, his daughter Leila, son Nick and wife Deborah Roberts over French cuisine in Pasadena, California.

While at dinner, Hoda and Al met a few of the B-2 pilots scheduled to take part in the parade on Jan. 1 and posed for a few photos with the crew.

Meanwhile, in New York City, Carson Daly had a bit of a soggy evening.

Hosting alongside Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones, Daly helped the world count down to midnight from Times Square, where the weather was delightfully warm for late December ... but it was pouring rain all night.

Savannah Guthrie didn't let the weather rain on her New Year's Eve parade, though.

She posted a sweet compilation of photos with husband Mike Feldman to celebrate a great year together.

"Another wonderful year with my main squeeze," she wrote.

Also in New York, Sheinelle Jones was ready for the rain with her festive new year's hat!

She posted to Instagram, "Time to step out in the rain! Happy New Year! ⭐️#newyearseve"

Doesn't seem like anything can dull this cheerful anchor's sparkle!

From our TODAY family to yours, we wish you a happy and healthy new year!