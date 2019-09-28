Sign up for our newsletter

Kaavia James Union Wade is definitely bringing it this weekend!

Gabrielle Union shared several photos on Instagram showing off her daughter's “Bring It On” style, which pays homage to the 2000 hit movie.

Who wore it best? Alamy / gabunion

In the photo series, the "L.A.'s Finest" star's 10-month-old is sporting a pint-sized cheerleading outfit inspired by the fictional Clovers' cheer uniform in the teen comedy.

“Bring it!!!!!” Union captioned the photos, which were taken during her daughter's first trip to Omaha, her hometown. “Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska”

The customized green outfit features orange and yellow trim and the logo for Runza Restaurants, a Nebraska-based chain of fast-food restaurants, in the center.

"Of course I brought it. #Clover4Life #BringItOn #NebraskaGirl," the caption read on the Union Wade's own Instagram post.

The classic cheerleading movie has been in the spotlight lately, with the movie's stars, Kirsten Dunst and Union teasing the movie when they unveiled their respective photo shoots for Rodarte's spring/summer 2020 lookbook.

Both Dunst and Union tweeted about their made-up rivalry, bringing their best "Bring It On" lines to the table.

"It’s been brought ⁦@OfficialRodarte⁩ ⁦@itsgabrielleu," Dunst wrote next to her retweet of side-by-side photos from the campaign.

Union shared a similar set of photos, writing, "Dare I say... We brought it"