So many things come and go in life, but not the cheer-ocracy. That lives forever.

We can thank “Bring It On” stars Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, who made clever callbacks to their characters’ rivalry when promoting their photos featured in Rodarte's spring/summer 2020 lookbook.

Dunst and Union are, as they say, "bringing it" in these portraits, joining a crowd of female stars posing in exquisite gowns in front of dreamy backdrops. That wasn’t lost on the two actresses, who respectively made the same “Bring It On” joke on Twitter.

“It’s been brought,” Dunst tweeted alongside separate photos of her and Union.

“Dare I say… We brought it,” Union wrote in her tweet.

Dare I say... We brought it 🤔😬🤗 https://t.co/zN8rlaPL97 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 5, 2019

In the 2000 film, Dunst and Union respectively played Torrance and Isis, two team captains cat-clawing their way to the top of the cheer ranks.

The Rodarte photo shoot had the two stars dressed in head-to-toe couture. With her cropped hair styled in romantic waves, Dunst showed off a hand-beaded tulle gown in one photo and a polka-dot frock in another. For her part, Union was photographed in a floral dress with tulle gloves, as well as a honeydew-colored dress.

Rodarte's new lookbook also reunited stars of “Mad Men,” another fan favorite.

January Jones and her on-screen daughter, Kiernan Shipka, posed alongside each other four years after the hit drama ended its run on AMC.