Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their baby girl into the world on Nov. 7 via surrogate, sharing their first family photo on Instagram the day after. Now, one week later, the couple has shared their daughter's name — and it's beautiful!

The happy couple named their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade. She joins her siblings Zaire, Zion and Xavier from Wade's previous relationships, as well as his nephew Dahveon Morris.

It turns out that Wade had his daughter's name tattooed on his shoulders back in July when he was in China for a marketing tour.

Over the weekend, the basketball star spoke to The Associated Press about his family.

“With my daughter coming a couple weeks early, she's a little tiny right now, so we're making sure health-wise that she’s OK,” he said. “And for me, once I leave and go back to the season, not really being able to be with me everywhere I go, this time right now, this bonding moment with my daughter is the most important thing in my life at this time.”

Wade currently is in Los Angeles with Union and their daughter. He's expected to miss the Heat's games on Friday in Indianapolis and Sunday in Miami while on paternity leave.

“My focus is my family and right now she is the most important person for me to focus on, and my boys understand that,” Wade said to The Associated Press.

Congratulations again to Union and Wade!