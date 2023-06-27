The premiere of Pierce Brosnan’s new movie became a family affair.

The former 007 star was joined by sons Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26, on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Netflix comedy, “The Out-Laws.”

The eldest Brosnan, 70, looked sharp in a blue suit and white shirt, while Paris Brosnan was decked out all in black and Dylan Brosnan wore a patterned suit.

Paris Brosnan (left), Pierce Brosnan (center) and Dylan Brosnan (right) attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" on June 26, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan shares both children with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. He is also the father of Christopher, 50, and Sean, 39, whom he shared with his late first wife, Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 from ovarian cancer. The couple also had a daughter, Charlotte, who also died from ovarian cancer at the age of 41 in 2013.

Earlier this month, Pierce and Paris Brosnan both posted photos of themselves near the Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence, Italy.

That came on the heels of Paris Brosnan graduating from Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television in May.

The younger Brosnan boys — Paris (left) and Dylan (right) — turned out to support dad Pierce at the premiere of "The Out-Laws." Chris Pizzello / AP

“Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place,” Pierce Brosnan captioned an Instagram post in his son’s honor.

While he has made a career as an actor, Pierce Brosnan has tried to push his kids away from following in his footsteps.

“Just because it’s f------ hard work,” he told GQ in September 2022. “It’s a cross to bear. You’re constructing and destroying yourself.”

Pierce Brosnan can be seen next in “The Out-Laws,” co-starring Ellen Barkin, Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev. It premieres June 30 on Netflix.