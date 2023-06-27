IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pierce Brosnan is joined by his 2 sons at the premiere of his new movie

Father and sons hit the red carpet for the premiere of "The Out-Laws."

Pierce Brosnan confirms filming ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel was as fun as it looks!

By Drew Weisholtz

The premiere of Pierce Brosnan’s new movie became a family affair.

The former 007 star was joined by sons Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26, on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Netflix comedy, “The Out-Laws.”

The eldest Brosnan, 70, looked sharp in a blue suit and white shirt, while Paris Brosnan was decked out all in black and Dylan Brosnan wore a patterned suit.

Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan
Paris Brosnan (left), Pierce Brosnan (center) and Dylan Brosnan (right) attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" on June 26, 2023.Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan shares both children with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. He is also the father of Christopher, 50, and Sean, 39, whom he shared with his late first wife, Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 from ovarian cancer. The couple also had a daughter, Charlotte, who also died from ovarian cancer at the age of 41 in 2013.

Earlier this month, Pierce and Paris Brosnan both posted photos of themselves near the Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence, Italy.

That came on the heels of Paris Brosnan graduating from Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television in May.

Pierce Brosnan,Paris Brosnan, Dylan Brosnan
The younger Brosnan boys — Paris (left) and Dylan (right) — turned out to support dad Pierce at the premiere of "The Out-Laws." Chris Pizzello / AP

“Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place,” Pierce Brosnan captioned an Instagram post in his son’s honor.

While he has made a career as an actor, Pierce Brosnan has tried to push his kids away from following in his footsteps.

“Just because it’s f------ hard work,” he told GQ in September 2022. “It’s a cross to bear. You’re constructing and destroying yourself.”

Pierce Brosnan can be seen next in “The Out-Laws,” co-starring Ellen Barkin, Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev. It premieres June 30 on Netflix.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.