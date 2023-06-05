Pierce Brosnan is making memories in Europe with his 22-year-old son, Paris.

Brosnan recently shared an Instagram photo of himself and his son posing by the Ponte Vecchio, an iconic medieval bridge, in Florence, Italy.

"Papa and Paris, Florence, Ponte Vecchio," the actor, 70, wrote.

In one photo, Brosnan is smiling at the camera, while Paris, a model, stares off into the distance. The duo also took a photo where they are gazing at each other.

Fans were quick to note the resemblance between Brosnan and Paris. Though Paris is sporting a baseball cap, he has inherited his dad's strong jaw and thick head of hair.

“They look very much alike! May the days be beautiful for you in Italy!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “You really look like your father @paris.brosnan.”

The following day, Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye, posted a photo on her Instagram of Paris posing on balcony in France. Keely Shaye captioned her snap: “Paris in Paris,” and gave Brosnan a photo credit.

Brosnan and Keely Shaye, a journalist, have been married more than 21 years. They are also parents of son Dylan, 26.

Paris graduated last month from Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television. Dylan, a model and musician, graduated in 2020 from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

“Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place,” Brosnan captioned an Instagram post last month celebrating Paris's graduation.

Pierce is also dad of Charlotte, Sean, 39, and Christopher, 50, from his marriage to Cassandra Harris, who died from cancer in 1991. Charlotte passed away at age 41, from ovarian cancer, the same disease her mother had.

Last year, Paris opened up to E! News about nepotism, and acknowledged that he and his brother Dylan are “very lucky” to be in the position that they’re in. He also shared that they are both trying to “pave” their own way in the entertainment industry.

“Dylan’s an amazing musician and I’m painting right now, so we’re figuring it out,” Paris told the outlet. “Taking it day by day.”