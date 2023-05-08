Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely pose for rare photo with son at college graduation

Actor Pierce Brosnan shared a bonding moment with his wife, Keely Shaye, and their son Paris, who graduated from Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television.

“Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place,” Brosnan, 69, captioned his Instagram post on May 6.

In the photo, Pierce and Keely, 59, are posing with Paris, 22, who is dressed in a cap and gown and holding his diploma. Both Keely and Paris are wearing leis, which are a symbol of love and accomplishment.

Amanda Seyfried, who co-starred with Pierce in the 2008 musical-comedy "Mama Mia," cheered on Paris in the comments.

“Time is crazy. This is so wonderful!” Seyfried wrote.

Keely, a journalist, also shared graduation pictures on her Instagram, and encouraged people to watch Paris’ short documentary films.

“We are beyond proud of you and the incredible passion and talent you possess,” she wrote. “Go forth and do good things. A man becomes what he dreams… dream well. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Pierce and Keely, who have been married more than 21 years, are also parents of son Dylan, 26. Dylan, a model and musician, graduated in 2020 from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

Pierce is also dad of Charlotte, Sean, 39, and Christopher, 50, from his marriage to Cassandra Harris, who died from cancer in 1991. Charlotte passed away at age 41, from ovarian cancer, the same disease her mother had.

In August, Pierce and Keely will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple first met at a party in 1994.

“I found a great woman in Keely Shaye,” Pierce told People in 2001. “Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

And she feels exactly the same way.

“He’s intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul,” Keely said while speaking to People. “And, like a fine wine, he’s aging beautifully.”