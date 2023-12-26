Dylan Dreyer shares the 'chaos' of her family Christmas celebration: 'pure joy and magic'

With three young boys to wrangle, TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer certainly had a very memorable Christmas this year.

Setting out treats for Santa and the reindeer. @dylandreyernbc via Instagram

In a series of images on Instagram, Dylan gives us a glimpse into her family's holiday celebration. She captured the slideshow, "Just a haphazard mix of random Christmas photos! The chaos sums up our weekend. Pure joy and magic all around. Hope you had a wonderful holiday!!"

First, her kids Calvin, 7, Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 2 are putting out milk, cookies and drawings for Santa, as well as carrots for the reindeer. It appears as though Oliver might have eaten a sample of the treats because he's licking his hand. (We do that, too, Oliver!)

Then there are two photos of the kids smiling broadly at the camera in the kitchen ...

The boys in the kitchen on Christmas morning. @dylandreyernbc via Instagram

... and on the stairs.

@dylandreyernbc via Instagram

You might notice that Oliver is wearing a set of Super Mario jammies while his brothers are twinning in red plaid. We're guessing that Oliver rejected the matching PJs in favor of repping his favorite coin-collecting video game hero. As Dylan and husband Brian Fichera know, there are some battles that simply aren't worth fighting.

Next, Dylan adds a photo of her and the boys surrounded by presents. She has the look on her face that every parent wears on Christmas morning that says that they've had too little sleep and too little coffee to decipher the rules of a new family board game.

Parent POV on Christmas morning: "How are these kids' toys and games so difficult to figure out?" @dylandreyernbc via Instagram

In the meantime, it looks like Oliver is using Mom's moment of distraction to his advantage as he chugs candy.

Lastly, Dylan includes a super sweet video of her boys running downstairs to see the tree. They make a beeline past the fireplace where the stockings are hung and dash right to the presents laid out in front of the tree.

Shouting, "Presents!" Calvin is the first to arrive and he just stands there staring at the spread of options, including three bicycles with matching helmets.

With a stuffed animal in hand, Oliver catches up to him and looks around for a moment before saying, "My present's over here! And here! And here!" Holding up a set of markers, he says, "Look at this!"

"Look at what Ollie got," Dylan says off-screen, likely for Rusty's benefit.

Last week Dylan shared her holiday wish for her children: "My holiday wish for my children is for the season to be full of magic, wonder, family and love. I want them to look back at this time when they’re older and remember the most wonderful of times!"

It certainly seems like she's getting her wish!