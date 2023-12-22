The TODAY hosts share their holiday wishes for their kids

We at TODAY are so thrilled to have you spend your holidays with us. And we'd like to share a little something with you.

The TODAY anchors all happen to be parents, so we asked them to share their most heartfelt wishes for their children this year. Read on to see what they had to say.

Savannah Guthrie

TODAY

daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7

My wish for everyone is perspective. I think that we can all get really focused on our world and our lives, our distractions, our sorrows, our ambitions. And even as a kid, you're totally focused on yourself, and it's a gift sometimes to just have perspective and see the world around you. So that's my wish for (my kids). It's also my wish for myself and really, for the whole world. I think it would lead to kindness and love and compassion.

Hoda Kotb

TODAY

daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4

My holiday wish for my child is the freedom to grow into exactly who they were meant to be.

Al Roker

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

daughters Courtney, 36, and Leila, 25, and son Nick, 21

My holiday wish for my children is for them to realize they are each other’s best gift.

Craig Melvin

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

son Delano, 9, and daughter Sybil, 7

My holiday wish for my children is health, happiness, and more patience to deal with their siblings!

Jenna Bush Hager

TODAY

daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4

My holiday wish for my children is that they experience all the wonder and magic of the season!

Sheinelle Jones

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

son Kayin, 14, and twins: daughter Clara and son Uche, 11

My holiday wish for my children is for them to feel and know how much they are truly loved, and that they cherish the true meaning of the season while making fun memories with the family.

Carson Daly

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

son Jackson, 14, and daughters Etta, 11, London, 9, and Goldie, 3

To never stop believing in the magic of Christmas. No matter how old they get, I hope they never let go of that childlike excitement for the holiday season, and to embrace that giving wholeheartedly is truly better than receiving. That part takes a few years.

Dylan Dreyer

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

sons Calvin, 7, Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 2

My holiday wish for my children is for the season to be full of magic, wonder, family and love. I want them to look back at this time when they’re older and remember the most wonderful of times!

Willie Geist

NBC / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

daughter Lucie, 16, and son, George, 14

My holiday wish for my children is good health as they grow from teenagers into young adults and for the world they will soon inherit.

Laura Jarrett

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

son James, 4, and daughter June, 1

My holiday wish for my children is to feel their mommy is fully in the moment with them. Whether we are baking together, cuddled up on the couch watching "Bluey," or breaking into our nightly dance parties — I hope they feel I’m along for the ride and loving it. Our jobs require a lot of early mornings, nights and weekends, and so for the times that I am with my two kids, I want them to see I’m all in.

Peter Alexander

Mike Smith / TODAY

daughters Ava, 10, and Emma, 8

My holiday wish is for my children is to enjoy a carefree season. I promise them a joyful celebration of the holidays with the undivided attention of the people who love them most. Oh, and can you say Rockettes?!