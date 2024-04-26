'Bluey' will return, mate! Here's what we know about Season 4

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the latest “Bluey” episodes, "The Sign" and “Surprise.”

As Bandit would say to all the families on the emotional roller coaster that is Season 3 of "Bluey," "How ya goin’"?

Viewers of the hit Australian animated show collectively burst into tears for a variety of reasons during the penultimate episode: the Heelers moving, the wedding, Chilli's sister's pregnancy, the Heelers not moving and Bluey being the best big sister on the planet.

Fans began to panic that the episode they just watched, "The Sign," was the finale of the entire series. Fortunately, they were soon reassured by the show's creators that "Bluey" would continue.

Then a surprise episode of "Bluey" (aptly titled "Surprise") dropped a week after "The Sign" premiered, and it featured a grown-up Bluey and her older parents.

Quit playing games with our hearts, "Bluey."

Let's talk about what we all really want to know: When will we get a Season 4?

Will there be a Season 4 of "Bluey"?

The “Surprise” episode ended on a cliffhanger, calling into question if the glimpse at Bluey’s future is a sneak peek, the setting for future stories or simply an ending.

A show spokesperson “double confirmed” to the Australian Broadcasting Company that they have “no plans to end the show.”

Phew!

However, we might have as hard a time waiting for new episodes ... just as Bluey and Bingo had a hard time waiting for takeaway.

“It’s been four or five years and we’ve made 154 episodes, it is kind of unprecedented to do that back-to-back,” said "Bluey" executive producer Daley Pearson to Australia’s Courier Mail.

In retrospect, we can see that the "Bluey" team has dropped a few hints about the last two episodes that only now begin to make sense.

Before "The Sign" aired, “Bluey” producer Sam Moor told BBC Radio, “No, it is not the end for ‘Bluey.’ I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you.”

Get it? "Surprise"?

And creator Joe Brumm told Deadline, “We get a lot of requests to age the characters up." Though he noted that it would "completely change the show," there would be "something really sweet" about seeing Bluey and Bingo at "babysitting age" with "new younger characters."

And then we see Bluey some years later in the closing scene of the season finale with a younger character right behind her.

Who might that character be? A neighbor? A friend's sibling? Aunty Brandy's baby? Bluey's own child?

It seems that we'll have to wait and see ...

