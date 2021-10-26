Ed Sheeran makes endearing comment about 1-year-old daughter on 'The Voice'

Ed Sheeran is a pretty private guy, but the singer just opened up about what it's like to be away from his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica, when he has to travel for work.

The 30-year-old musician, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn last year, appeared on "The Voice" Monday night as a mentor to the singing competition's contestants and really connected with one of them in particular: Katie Rae, a stay-at-home mother with a 3-year-old son.

While chatting about how much they miss their kids, Sheeran revealed that he hadn't spent much time away from his baby girl until his appearance on the show.

"This is the longest I've been away from my daughter, and I don't know how on Earth people do it," he said.

The new father urged Katie Rae to channel her emotions to really nail her performances.

"The sacrifice you're making now will pay off dividends," he said.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who were childhood sweethearts, announced they were engaged in January 2018. The singer caused quite a stir later that year during an interview with "Access Hollywood." When asked about his wedding plans, Sheeran simply shrugged, gestured to a ring on his finger and grinned, suggesting that he had already gotten married.

Sheeran was named a "mega mentor" for this season of "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

Before the knockout round began on Monday night's "Voice," Sheeran took a few moments to catch up with his pal (and new coach on the show) Ariana Grande.

"And you're married now?" he asked the singer, who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in May.

"I am! And you as well?" the 28-year-old Grande replied.

"Yeah, we had a kid," Sheeran said.

"That is so exciting," Grande remarked.

Grande and Sheeran go way back.

"I met Ed when I had red hair. It was in 2012. He was at my manager's office just hanging and playing music," Grande explained during the show. "He is a brilliant songwriter."

Sheeran reflected on his bond with the "Thank U, Next" singer.

"I've known Ariana for a long, long time and we've worked on songs in the past, we've jammed. It's going to be a good first season (of 'The Voice') for her, I think," he said.