Is Ed Sheeran a married man? 'Perfect' singer hints at a secret wedding

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran and his partner, Cherry Seaborn — probably.

Well, maybe.

While Sheeran hasn't come right out and said he's now a married man, he gave fans something to buzz about in a new interview with Access Hollywood.

Earlier this year, the "Shape of You" hit-maker revealed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, and when asked about their wedding plans in the interview, he shrugged, gestured to his ring and then grinned.

Of course, for the 27-year-old superstar, the presence of a simple band on his ring finger alone doesn't confirm anything, because he started wearing the ring long before any alleged nuptials.

In February, Sheeran explained to ITV's "Lorraine" that Seaborn made the ring for him herself and he never understood "why men didn't wear engagement rings," so he chose to wear one.

When Access Hollywood's off-screen interviewer referred to the unspoken news as "exciting," Sheeran agreed.

But how could the wildly popular singer pull off a wedding — if he did — without anyone knowing?

"Well, I never really do anything too public anyway," he said.

We're not sure if Sheeran is indeed married or just being coy, but we do know that the singer is head over heels for his longtime love. His ballad "Perfect" was written about their relationship.

"I found a love for me / Darling just dive right in / And follow my lead / Well I found a girl beautiful and sweet / I never knew you were the someone waiting for me / 'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love," he sings on the track.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 26, attended high school together in Suffolk, England, and later lost touch. They reunited and began dating 2015.