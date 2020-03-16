Dylan's husband shares beautiful pic from Oliver's birth: 'Let's all take care'

It’s only been two months since TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera welcomed baby No. 2, Oliver, to the world, but little Ollie’s proud pop is already taking a look back at his arrival.

On Sunday night, the 33-year-old NBC News cameraman took to Instagram and shared a photo he snapped in the delivery room, giving his followers a moving glimpse at the fragile first moments of life at a time when many are feeling fragile themselves.

“This is hands down the best picture I have ever taken. It’s my son Ollie,” he wrote alongside the black-and-white pic of his son, umbilical cord still attached and crying out at the suddenly bright world he’d just entered. “Dyl and I love this picture so much it’s so raw and so powerful. It’s this gift from God coming into the world as pure as he’ll ever be.”

He then explained why he chose this moment to share the intimate photo, tying it in to the stress, uncertainty and new way of life that’s come around amid the coronavirus and sharing some important things to keep in mind as we all go forward.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, with baby Oliver.

“I just want to say it is amazing how fragile life and the system is,” he continued. “It’s so important to know the individual power we all have. We decide what happens next with our actions. Politics and Monday morning quarterbacking aside regarding the virus let’s all take care. Nothing bad has ever happened from people being the very best version of their present selves.”

In other words, while looking at that new life, consider not only following lifesaving guidelines — like hand-washing and social distancing — in order to help curb the spread of the virus for everyone’s sake, but also consider being kind.

“I recognize the obvious ‘who died and made you the moral authority on the coronavirus?’” he added. “I’m no one...just someone who’s going to be the best version of myself for my family. Nothing bad has come from that.”

We’re sure Dylan, Ollie and big brother Calvin all agree.

Then, lest the affable dad get too sentimental and serious for too long, he wrote, “For those of you like myself who are lactose intolerant, I apologize for being too cheesy.”

He closed with the fitting hashtags #bekind, #beyourbestself, #takecare and, of course, #alwaysendonajoke.