Dylan Dreyer got to have the best of both worlds this weekend as she wrapped filming for the second season of "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" with her two adorable kids by her side.

In the show, the meteorologist and 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host takes viewers on a half-hour long, live-action adventure across the globe to discover the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales on her show. And lucky for her, she got to have her husband and kids by her side this time!

In an Instagram post, Dreyer shared some adorable family photos from a truly gorgeous location — the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo, Florida, a 182-acre park that promotes environmentally friendly practices.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Bring your family to work day!!" she captioned the photos as the gardens, including a lovely shot of her entire family of four. Dreyer, 38, and husband Brian Fichera are parents to newborn Oliver, who they welcomed in January, and his big brother, 3-year-old Calvin. In the pictures, Dylan looks happy and smiling in a hot pink sweater as her boys surround her.

"Loved not having to leave the boys at home while I wrapped Season 2 of @nbcearthodyssey," she wrote, also adding a picture and cute video of Calvin using the clapboard for the scene.

Dreyer is no stranger to taking Calvin to work with her — their "Dining with Cal" cooking videos are a favorite on Instagram, including this one where they make (and sort-of eat) stuffed peppers.

"You know I love to post Calvin eating, well now you can watch the recipes to go along with it...sometimes with a special guest sous chef!" she posted back in December.

Now that baby Ollie is here, it great to see the whole family together on adventures — including to the airport!

"We made it on board!! You’d think we were the first family of 4 to ever travel! " Dreyer posted along with a family selfie on the plane.

The next day, Dreyer was posting from the botanical gardens and commenting about how she was getting back into work mode.

"First time wearing makeup in 2 months! We’re rolling on the rest of this season of @nbcearthodyssey," she posted.

Whether she's filming her show, advocating for the environment or just being an all-around supermom we'll definitely be watching to see what Dreyer and her boys get up to next!