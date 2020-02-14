Dylan Dreyer after her 'rock bottom week' with Oliver and Calvin: 'I've rebounded'

Sign up for our newsletter

Life with a 3-year-old and a 1-month-old isn’t always easy but it doesn't have to be filled with tears and tantrums either.

That’s the message TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shared when she called into the show Friday morning, feeling recharged on the heels of her "rock bottom week."

A well-rested Dylan Dreyer offered an update about life back home with her boys. TODAY

“I’m here to tell you I’ve rebounded,” the meteorologist and 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host declared.

That’s good news, because just seven days earlier, she was just hanging on with a toddler acting out and a needy infant constantly crying. So what changed?

Hoda and Haley stopped by to serenade Ollie and play with Calvin.

“I’ve had a couple of good nights, a couple of good stretches of sleep and sleep goes a long way — just for morale,” she explained.

And she’s not the only one feeling better.

“Ollie’s doing good,” she said. “He’s got the hiccups now but he’s happy. He’s smiling more and he’s cooing and making all the delicious baby sounds that we love.”

We also love the latest update about his big brother.

Calvin hopped into Oliver's bassinet for a little baby time of his own. TODAY

“Calvin’s good,” Dylan continued. “Last week was tantrum city. This week, I think I’ve figured out how to calm his tantrums. You know what I’ve been doing? In the middle of his meltdown, when everything is going wrong in his life, I say, ‘Can I have a hug?’ and he gives me a hug. It just kind of breaks it up a little bit, and then I’m able to talk to him.”

Other mothers in a similar bind might give it a try, but Dylan warns that there are no guarantees.

“I don’t know if I’ve just gotten lucky three times,” she said of the technique. “But that’s what I’m holding on to right now.”

Well that, and little Oliver, who lounged in mom’s arms quietly throughout the chat.