"Dateline" correspondent Andrea Canning and her husband, U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Tony Bancroft, have welcomed their sixth child — and their first son!

George Anthony Bancroft III — who will go by the nickname Tripp — arrived Tuesday, People reported.

Canning, 46, confirmed the news and told TODAY, "After a couple of days in labor and a difficult delivery, we are doing great. So relieved Tripp is healthy and out of the NICU today and going home tomorrow!"

"His 5 big sisters are coming to the hospital today after school to meet him for the first time. It’s all they’ve talked about for months! The day is finally here!" she added.

The couple are already parents to five daughters — Anna, 10, Charlie, 9, Kiki, 6, Georgia, 5 and Elle, 4.

The Canadian-born journalist announced she was pregnant in a video message to fans on New Year's Eve. In the fun clip, she also revealed the sex of the couple's newest addition.

“In 2019, I’m having a baby! But will it be a boy or a girl? Let’s find out!” Canning said before popping a huge balloon that spills blue confetti. “It’s a boy! After five girls, it’s a boy! Happy New Year!”

Canning and her husband, a financial analyst and a former fighter pilot now in the reserves, conceived their new baby through in vitro fertilization, she told TODAY in January.

"We thought long and hard about it. I don't want to take away from how much we obviously love our daughters, but we just always wanted a boy," she shared. "It was in our hearts to have a boy. So we said, 'Let’s give it a shot.'"

The couple ended up with one boy embryo through the process and "it worked!" Canning gushed.

All five girls, she added, were thrilled about welcoming a little brother.

"It’s a little bit foreign to them, because they’re so used to all these girls, but they’re definitely excited," she said.

Congratulations to Andrea and Tony on your little boy!