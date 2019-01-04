Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Andrea Canning's sixth pregnancy has the internet buzzing, so the "Dateline" correspondent and her husband appeared on TODAY Friday to discuss their excitement over having their first boy — after five girls!

“Now we have two foursomes for golf!” joked Canning's husband, Tony Bancroft, a financial analyst and Marine Corps reservist.

The baby, due in late June, will be named after his dad, who is formally George Anthony Bancroft II.

The new bundle will certainly have lots of adoring sisters to look after him: Anna, 9, Charlie, 8, Kiki, 6, Georgia, 4, and Elle, 3.

Canning said having older girls who are old enough to lend a hand has made a huge difference in the family’s daily routines.

“It starts to feed off itself. As they get older, they start to help the other ones. And it gets easier and easier,” she said. “I remember pulling my hair out when they were little. I was so hard some days. Now, it’s like, ‘Hey, can you get this? Can you get her a bottle?’ And they start to do things for each other.”

It also helps to have a great nanny, as well as a former fighter pilot for a husband, who steps in at night when her energy fades.

“When I’m falling asleep, he’s Mr. Energizer Bunny,” she said.

Canning, 46, said the couple had talked about having one more child.

“It was just eating away at us, that we wanted a boy so badly. We always have and the window was closing,” she said. “So we’re like, ‘Let’s just do it. Let’s just try.’ Honestly, I didn’t think it would work, but we were like, let’s try.”

Their newest addition was conceived through in vitro fertilization, Canning told TODAY a day earlier.

Canning shared her exciting news with the public in a video clip posted to Dateline’s Twitter feed that doubled as a gender reveal.

Fans have responded with congratulations and good humor.

"Omg our Queen is having a prince. Congrats to you and your husband and the 5 girls must be so happy. Do you need an elderly au pair? #DatelineRoyalty," one wrote on Twitter.

"One less wedding to pay for. Boys are different than girls, you'll totally enjoy it," another said on Facebook.

Congratulations to the entire family!