/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Congratulations to NBC correspondent Andrea Canning, who is expecting her sixth child — and her first boy!

The “Dateline” correspondent, 46, shared her exciting news in a video clip that revealed the sex of her newest addition.

“In 2019, I’m having a baby! But will it be a boy or a girl? Let’s find out!” she says before popping a huge balloon that spills blue confetti. “It’s a boy! After five girls, it’s a boy! Happy New Year!”

The baby, who is due in late June, will be the sixth child for Canning and her husband, U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Tony Bancroft, a financial analyst and a former fighter pilot now in the reserves.

The couple's oldest daughter, Anna, turns 10 in March. She is followed by Charlie, 8, Kiki, 6, Georgia, 4, and Elle, 3.

Their newest addition was conceived through in vitro fertilization, Canning told TODAY.com

"We thought long and hard about it. I don't want to take away from how much we obviously love our daughters, but we just always wanted a boy," she said. "It was in our hearts to have a boy. So we said, 'Let’s give it a shot.'"

The couple ended up with one boy embryo through the process and "it worked!" she said.

Canning said her girls are thrilled about their new sibling.

"It’s a little bit foreign to them, because they’re so used to all these girls, but they’re definitely excited," she said. "My 3-year-old, she always walks up to my belly and says, 'Hi, baby brother!'"

Canning said it helps to have daughters who are at an age where they can lend a hand.

"They're so incredibly helpful to each other. Not always willingly — sometimes they need a little push — but they’ll always do it. It's very sweet. They look out for each other," she said.

The girls have already volunteered diaper and feeding duty.

"I think it’s going to be different this time around because they’re so much older so they’ll be able to appreciate it more," she said.

Congratulations to the entire family!