See Tom Cruise in a rare photo with both his adult children, Bella and Connor

Tom Cruise posed for a rare photo with his adult kids Bella, 31, and Connor, 29.

Though the picture is going viral now, it was posted on Instagram in December 2023 by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks.

“I was a little star-struck but played it cool and he said he was too,” Brooks wrote, in part.

Tom Cruise posed for a snap with his son Connor and daughter Bella. @officialdbrooks55 via Instagram

In the group photo, Cruise, 61, stands in the front row with Connor, who wears a blue vest. Bella smiles as she peeks her head over the shoulder of another woman.

It has been years since Cruise has been publicly photographed together with both Bella and Connor.

Cruise shares Bella and Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. He is also dad of daughter Suri, 18, from his marriage to Katie Holmes.

Bella is an artist and “has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen,” according to her website, where she sells tote bags, graphic T-shirts, and limited-edition prints.

Connor, a former DJ, is an avid fisherman and won a tournament in 2022 after reeling in a 301-pound Warsaw grouper.

Bella and Connor, like their father, are members of the Church of Scientology.

In 2010, Cruise opened up to Esquire about the moment he became a dad through adoption.

“I remember that first night, just staring at Bella. I was checking her every second, just looking at her, feeling that immediate bond. I was probably looking at her so much that I was keeping her up,” he said. “I made a promise to her: All I can do is the best I can. But I’m not going to say I'm gonna do something and then not do it.”

“If I tell you we’re gonna have ice cream on Friday night, we’re gonna have ice cream on Friday night,” he continued. “If I say I’m gonna take your call anytime you need me, and I’m in the middle of something on the set, my world is gonna stop for you. I made that promise to all of my kids.”