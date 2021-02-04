Connor Cruise posts rare glimpse into his private life on his birthday vacation

While Connor Cruise — the son of actors Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise — isn't super active on social media, the 26-year-old recently reaffirmed his love for the hobby that dominates his Instagram page: deep-sea fishing.

In a snapshot from his birthday trip to Costa Rica, Cruise holds up a formidable yellowfin tuna that nearly rivals his height.

"Yellowfin were chewing today," Cruise captioned the post, tagging Los Suenos Resort and Marina. According to its website, the spot features the world's best offshore marlin fishery.

Much of Cruise's Instagram activity centers on showcasing the fish that he catches — one of the few aspects of his personal life that he shares online. He and his older sister, Bella Kidman Cruise — who were both adopted by Kidman and Tom Cruise during the divorced couple's decade-long marriage — tend to stay pretty private, despite their parents' Hollywood fame. Kidman Cruise's Instagram account is primarily dedicated to her artwork, with a few rare selfies sprinkled in here and there.

Taking after their father, the siblings are members of the controversial Church of Scientology. Kidman doesn't share those beliefs but has been vocal about supporting her children's religious choices in the past.

"They are able to make their own decisions," the star of 'The Undoing' told Australia's Who Magazine in 2018. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

Similarly, Kidman discussed how she also respects their desire to remain out of the spotlight.

“I’m very private about all that," she said, referring to Cruise and Kidman Cruise. "I have to protect all those relationships."